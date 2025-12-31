Helm (toe) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Helm has played through a toe injury since mid-December and hasn't yet been forced to miss any time, though he's generally managed to practice in at least a limited capacity during that stretch. The rookie tight end secured just one of two targets for one receiving yard during Tennessee's loss to the Saints in Week 17. He'll have two more chances to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale on the road against Jacksonville.