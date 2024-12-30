Baker tallied six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense during the Titans' 20-13 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Baker missed the Titans' last three games due to a neck injury, but he was able to return Sunday and saw a heavy workload on defense. He registered his second sack of the season when he took down Mac Jones midway through the fourth quarter, though the Jaguars still managed to score two plays later on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jones to rookie Brian Thomas. Baker has appeared in four games for Tennessee since being traded by Seattle in late October, and over that span he has totaled 23 tackles (12 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense.