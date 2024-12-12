Baker (neck) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

A neck injury kept Baker out of action this past Sunday against the Jaguars, but his ability to practice in full Wednesday suggests a return is likely on the horizon. When healthy, Baker has worked as one of Tennessee's starting inside linebackers this season. His return would likely push Luke Gifford -- who started against Jacksonville in Baker's stead -- back to a rotational role.