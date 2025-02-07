Baker finished the 2024 season with 51 total tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding two passes defensed over 10 games.

Baker signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seahawks in March, appearing in five games with the team before being traded to Tennessee in late October. The linebacker played in a career-low 10 games in 2024 with the Seahawks and Titans, which led to the lowest tackle output of his seven-year NFL career. Baker will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and he'll likely have plenty of teams interested in signing him.