Titans' Marcus Mariota: Quick exit Sunday
Mariota did not complete any of his three pass attempts before exiting Sunday's 18-6 preseason loss to Pittsburgh.
Mariota was removed after just two brief drives, only contributing points for Pittsburgh (a safety). The signal caller barely had any time to operate behind an offensive line that was abused by the Steelers' defense. That may be why Mariota was pulled by head coach Mike Vrabel so early, as to not risk his oft-injured starter's health in a situation that looked looked unfavorable. The 25-year-old was recently confirmed as the team's starter, but Mariota has a lot to prove in the final year of his rookie contract after four seasons of inconsistent play.
