Rudolph is expected to take over as the Titans' starting quarterback in Sunday's game against the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fowler's report merely notes that Tennessee is "planning to make a switch at quarterback," but unless the Titans elect to install practice-squad member Trevor Siemian as their starter, Rudolph is the logical candidate to step in for Will Levis, who will head to the bench after turning the ball over four times before being removed midway through the third quarter of this past Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals. Though the 25-year-old Levis has youth and his status as a recent second-round draft pick working in his favor, the Titans may have already determined that he's not their long-term answer at quarterback after he turned the ball over 17 times (12 interceptions, five lost fumbles) through 11 starts this season. Rudolph, meanwhile, brings more experience to the table but hasn't built upon the late-season success he enjoyed as Pittsburgh's starter in 2023. Over his five appearances with Tennessee -- including three starts from Weeks 7 through 9 while Levis was out with a shoulder injury -- Rudolph has completed 63 percent of his passes for 6.6 yards per attempt and a 6:5 TD:INT to go with 75 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.