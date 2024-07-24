Petit-Frere (shoulder/knee) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Titans on Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

Petit-Frere missed the final two months of the 2023 regular season while nursing a shoulder injury, which head coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday has healed completely. That being said, Callahan explained that the offensive lineman will begin training camp on the sidelines for a couple days as he works his way back from a knee "clean-up" procedure. The Titans will officially kick off their training camp Wednesday.