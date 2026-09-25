Head coach Robert Saleh indicated Friday that the Titans will give Singleton more carries in the team's Week 3 road tilt against the Giants on Sunday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The rookie fifth-rounder has taken a back seat to both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, with Singleton being a healthy scratch Week 1 before logging four carries for 10 yards during the Titans' Week 2 loss against the Eagles. Spears is questionable for Sunday's game due to an ankle injury, and his absence would open the door for Singleton to operate as the Titans' RB2 behind Pollard. That said, even if Spears is cleared to play, it sounds like the Titans' coaching staff wants Singleton more involved in the offense.