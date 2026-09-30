Singleton didn't get a carry or a target in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Giants.

Though head coach Robert Saleh suggested near the end of the week that Singleton could get more carries in Week 3, the rookie running back didn't end up seeing any action at all on offense. He did record 10 snaps on special teams, but that probably wasn't what fantasy managers had in mind if they picked him up based on Saleh's statement. It appears that Singleton isn't immediately going to have a significant role in the backfield in games during which Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are both healthy.