Singleton turned three carries into two yards during the Titans' 24-18 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Two of Singleton's three carries went for no gain, but he at least had some involvement in the offense after not recording a carry nor a target in Week 3 against the Giants. He actually had one more carry than Tyjae Spears, but Singleton was on the field for only eight of the Titans' 64 offensive snaps (12.5 percent), far less than Spears (23) and lead back Tony Pollard (34). Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that Pollard's name is one to watch ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, and both Spears and Singleton would take on larger roles if the Titans elect to trade Pollard to a team in need of a veteran running back.