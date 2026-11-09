Titans head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Singleton is "getting better," and the rookie running back could be a candidate to see added opportunities in the second half of the season if lead back Tony Pollard is dealt ahead of Tuesday's deadline, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

A fifth-round pick out of Penn State, Singleton was a healthy inactive for four of the Titans' first eight games prior to a Week 9 bye and has logged more snaps on special teams than offense thus far during his rookie season. However, with the 29-year-old Pollard set to become a free agent after the season and likely not part of the 1-7 Titans' rebuilding effort, playing time could become up for grabs in the backfield if Tennessee receives an appealing trade offer for the veteran. Along with Singleton, Tyjae Spears (knee) and Michael Carter would be vying for reps in the event Pollard is traded, while Julius Chestnut is another option in the backfield but has been utilized almost exclusively on special teams.