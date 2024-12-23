Spears rushed 10 times for 27 yards and two touchdowns and brought in three of four targets for 39 yards in the Titans' 38-30 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Spears crossed the goal line from 11 and two yards out in the second half, and he finished with two more carries than backfield mate Tony Pollard. Spears also outshined Pollard as a receiver, recording one more catch and 34 more receiving yards on the same number of targets. Spears had also shined as a receiver in Week 15 against the Bengals when Pollard missed time managing his ongoing ankle issue, and the former's usage Sunday sets up an unfavorable fantasy situation in Tennessee's backfield for a Week 17 road matchup against the Jaguars.