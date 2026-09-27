Spears (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, will be monitored pregame, but the Titans are hopeful he'll be able to play, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Spears managed just one limited session (Friday) this week due to an ankle injury that left him questionable for Sunday, but rainy and windy conditions at MetLife Stadium seemingly will be a factor in the decision surrounding the running back. If Spears is inhibited or sidelined, Tony Pollard would serve as the Titans' unquestioned lead runner, with rookie fifth-rounder Nicholas Singleton likely stepping into the No. 2 role.