Spears (knee) didn't practice Thursday.

Spears is trending in the wrong direction, as he was unable to practice in any capacity Thursday after being listed as limited Wednesday. Meanwhile, lead back Tony Pollard ramped back up to full participation Thursday after receiving a rest day Wednesday. Spears is coming off a nine-catch performance in the Week 5 loss to Houston, but he may not get a chance to capitalize on Sunday's matchup against a Colts defense that's allowing a league-high 52.8 receiving yards per game to running backs.