The Seahawks released Diggs on Sunday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

General manager John Schneider says the Seahawks intend to keep Diggs on the practice squad to begin the regular season. The team hopes to let the cornerback further acclimate himself to NFL physicality again, as Diggs had not been in full pads since January. The 27-year-old will be free to join any other team's 53-man roster while this transition period plays out, so there is no explicit guarantee Diggs remains with the Seahawks throughout the 2026 season.