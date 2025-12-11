Trey Sermon: Gets cut from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers released Sermon from their practice squad Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
In a corresponding transaction, Pittsburgh signed veteran offensive tackle David Sharpe to its practice squad. Sermon could be a candidate to rejoin the organization at some point down the line, but with the Steelers healthy at running back at this point, he'd be unlikely to be brought up for action on offense anyway.