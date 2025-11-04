Trey Sermon: Goes back to practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers reverted Sermon to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Sermon was elevated ahead of Sunday's victory over the Colts and logged one snap on offense without getting any touches. He also recorded 19 special-teams snaps, registering one tackle in that capacity. Sermon has been elevated three times this season, so he'd need to be signed to the active roster to play again for the Steelers this season.