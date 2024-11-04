Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that DePaola sustained a hand injury in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts and could be placed on injured reserve, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The Vikings will likely add a new long snapper in the coming days, as DePaola's hand injury is expected to sideline him for the immediate future. Losing DePaola could be a significant blow to Minnesota's special-teams unit, as he had appeared in 59 straight regular-season games and received an All-Pro nod in each of the last two seasons.