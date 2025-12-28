Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel: Difference maker in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Van Ginkel had 1.5 sacks, five total tackles, recovered two fumbles and had a tackle for a loss in Thursday's win over Detroit.
Van Ginkel had a signature performance in the win as he had two key takeaways in the opponent's backfield on a day when Minnesota's offense barely moved the ball. He now has seven sacks in 11 games this season.
