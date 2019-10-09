Barr made three tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 28-10 win over the Giants.

This was Barr's first interception since 2015 -- his second season in the league. Barr still is considered a limited IDP contributor with an average of 4.3 tackles per game and modest pass-rushing upside.

