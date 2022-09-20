Smith was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter of Monday's 24-7 loss to the Eagles.
Smith went to the locker room late in the game, and the results of the evaluation weren't made clear before the end of the fourth quarter. The veteran safety had a game-high 13 tackles before exiting. A clearer picture of Smith's status for Minnesota's Week 3 game against the Lions should emerge once the Vikings resume practicing.
