Smith signed a one-year contract worth up to a maximum of $16.25 million with the Vikings on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Smith has been a mainstay with Minnesota's defense since he was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the organization in 2012. The 36-year-old logged 54 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, along with 10 defensed passes (including two interceptions), a forced fumbled and a recovered fumble across 15 regular-season games (12 starts) last year. Smith will presumably be penciled in as Minnesota's starter at free safety as he enters his 15th pro campaign.