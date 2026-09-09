Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Wednesday that Smith is "getting his cleats underneath him," and it's unclear whether the veteran safety will play in Sunday's regular-season opener agains the Packers, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Smith reunited with the Vikings on a one-year contract Saturday after being released by the team in March and not catching on with another organization during the offseason. The 2012 first-rounder is still getting into game shape, and his status for Week 1 will be better known once he gets more practice reps under his belt over the coming days.