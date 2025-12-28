Vikings' Harrison Smith: Disruptive force in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith had an interception, a sack, two tackles for a loss, three passes defensed and three total tackles in Thursday's win over Detroit.
It was a vintage performance from Smith who was disruptive in all phases of the defense. He's playing well enough that the 36-year-old could decide to return next season rather than retire.
