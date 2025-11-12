Vikings' Harrison Smith: Notches seven stops
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith tallied seven tackles (five solo) and a forced fumble in Minnesota's loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Smith had one of his strongest outings of the campaign despite the loss, as he forced a fumble for just the first time this season. The 36-year-old will look to build on this performance and keep producing when the Vikings take on the Bears in Week 11.
