Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Monday that Jackson is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jackson played just 25 total snaps (15 on defense, 10 on special teams) before exiting Sunday's win, recording two total tackles. The 27-year-old's practice participation throughout the week should provide the clearest indication of his availability for the Week 10 matchup against the Ravens, though he'll need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up.