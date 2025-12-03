Will Sheppard: Back with Packers on practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green Bay signed Sheppard to the practice squad Wednesday.
Sheppard joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent this summer. He didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster but remained with the organization on the practice squad before signing to the active roster last Wednesday. Sheppard didn't end up playing on Thanksgiving against Detroit, and he was subsequently waived before ending up back on the practice squad Wednesday.