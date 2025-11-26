The Packers signed Sheppard off their practice squad Wednesday.

The 23-year-old wideout joined the Packers' practice squad in late August and has now been promoted to the active roster. Sheppard has yet to make his NFL debut after tallying 1,305 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 95 receptions during his final two collegiate seasons at Vanderbilt and Colorado, respectively. He could play a depth role in the Week 13 matchup against the Lions on Thursday, as Matthew Golden (wrist), Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Savion Williams (foot) and Jayden Reed (foot) are all dealing with injuries.