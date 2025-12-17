Xavier Restrepo: Practicing Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Restrepo (ankle) will practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie wideout from Miami was carted off the field in the Week 13 loss to the Jaguars due to an ankle injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. Although Restrepo remains on Tennessee's practice squad, he could be elevated to the active roster to ensure depth at wide receiver for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.
