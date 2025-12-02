Restrepo (ankle) reverted to the Titans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Restrepo was elevated to the Titans' active roster for a second consecutive week, and he played 11 of 59 offensive snaps during Tennessee's 25-3 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday. He finished the game with a 15-yard catch late in the fourth quarter, but he suffered an ankle injury during that play that was severe enough for him to be carted off the field. The undrafted rookie out of Miami showed promise in his two regular-season appearances with the Titans, but his ankle injury puts him in jeopardy of missing the rest of 2025.