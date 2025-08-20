McPhearson (undisclosed) was released from injured reserve after reaching an injury settlement with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

McPhearson was placed on injured reserve with Jacksonville after suffering an undisclosed injury last week, but he will now be free to sign elsewhere as a free agent. The cornerback will need to pass a physical to join a new team, but he is now eligible to play again in 2025.