Zech McPhearson: Released from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McPhearson (undisclosed) was released from injured reserve after reaching an injury settlement with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
McPhearson was placed on injured reserve with Jacksonville after suffering an undisclosed injury last week, but he will now be free to sign elsewhere as a free agent. The cornerback will need to pass a physical to join a new team, but he is now eligible to play again in 2025.
