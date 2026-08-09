Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Rams' Zech McPhearson: Signs with LA

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Rams signed McPhearson to a contract Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

McPhearson has not played in an NFL game since 2022, when he was with the Eagles. The fourth-rounder out of Texas Tech played in 17 regular-season games that year, logging 96 defensive snaps and 358 special teams snaps. The 2025 Rams special teams unit was among the worst in the NFL, so a cornerback with a history of special teams production is a reasonable flyer for the team to take during the expanded roster period of the season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!