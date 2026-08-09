Rams' Zech McPhearson: Signs with LA

The Rams signed McPhearson to a contract Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

McPhearson has not played in an NFL game since 2022, when he was with the Eagles. The fourth-rounder out of Texas Tech played in 17 regular-season games that year, logging 96 defensive snaps and 358 special teams snaps. The 2025 Rams special teams unit was among the worst in the NFL, so a cornerback with a history of special teams production is a reasonable flyer for the team to take during the expanded roster period of the season.