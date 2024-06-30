McPhearson said during a community event Saturday that he's "100 percent" recovered from his Achilles tear and that he'll be a full-go at the start of training camp, Andrew DiCecco of Inside the Birds reports.

McPhearson missed all of last season after tearing his right Achilles during a preseason game. Prior to the injury, the cornerback had played in 33 of a possible 34 regular-season contests and in all four of the Eagles' playoff games during his first two years in the NFL. McPhearson was adamant Saturday that he's back to full health and will be ready to participate from the first day of training camp despite sitting out of spring practices as part of a "strategic ramp-up regimen." The 26-year-old will be competing for a depth role in a crowded Eagles secondary.