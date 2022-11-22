Georgiev saved 22 of 24 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Stars on Monday.

Georgiev had an outstanding performance Monday, earning his ninth win of the season. After posting a save percentage of .917 on the night and surviving the shootout battle, it appears that the 26-year-old netminder is comfortable in his new environment. Georgiev has been nothing but spectacular this year posting a 2.40 GAA and a .929 save percentage to go along with his 9-2-1 record.