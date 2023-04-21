Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, doled out six hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Lehkonen got the Avalanche on the board in the second period and set up Devon Toews' game-winner in the third. This was Lehkonen's second multi-point effort in four contests since he returned from a broken finger. After a lackluster Game 1, head coach Jared Bednar rearranged his top six, putting Lehkonen on the top line -- that would be a great spot for him to be in if the alignment continues beyond Thursday.