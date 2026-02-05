Nelson scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Nelson produced 15 goals and nine assists over 19 games between the holiday break and the Olympic break. The American center will be heading to Italy for the Olympics, and he goes international with plenty of momentum on his side. For the season, the 34-year-old has 29 goals, 49 points, 125 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-7 rating through 55 appearances. He'll likely be a steady source of two-way play during the Olympics.