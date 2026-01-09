Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Surge continues with three points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Senators.
Nelson's first goal was a power-play tally that helped him secure his fifth-straight 20-goal season. The 34-year-old is on a tear with seven goals and five assists over his last seven outings. The center is now at 21 tallies, 37 points (10 on the power play), 93 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 43 appearances this season.
