Makar notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Makar had one assist on the power play, one at even strength and one shorthanded in the contest, displaying his all-situations skill. The 25-year-old blueliner has five helpers over his last five games even though the Avalanche have been shut out three times in that span. For the season, he's up to 14 points (six on the power play, two shorthanded), 24 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 11 outings.