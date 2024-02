Makar had a power-play assist, three shots on net and three blocks in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Toronto.

Makar picked up the secondary helper on Artturi Lehkonen's first-period strike. The assist snapped a seven-game drought without a point for Makar, easily the longest such run for the offensively gifted blueliner. Despite the recent fallow stretch, Makar's 61 points ranks second in defenseman scoring behind only Vancouver's Quinn Hughes (70 points).