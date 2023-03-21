Malgin scored twice, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Malgin's been good throughout March, but this was his first multi-point effort of the season. For the month, he has five goals and two assists in 11 contests. The 26-year-old has filled in on the second line following the injury Artturi Lehkonen (finger). Malgin has 10 goals, six helpers, 91 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-1 rating through 53 outings between the Avalanche and the Maple Leafs this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Logs assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Puts Avs on top early•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Scores again Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Gets loose for breakaway goal•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Rough night in loss•
-
Avalanche's Denis Malgin: Shows off skill with goal•