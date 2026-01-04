Toews (upper body) isn't expected to play against Florida on Sunday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Toews managed to return to Saturday's 5-3 win over Carolina after crashing into the end boards, but he will miss at least one game. He has produced one goal, 12 assists, 68 shots on net and 58 blocked shots across 40 appearances this season. With Toews unavailable, Ilya Solovyov will play against the Panthers on Sunday.