Schwartz scored a goal, added two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 preseason win over the Jets.

Schwartz is penciled into a middle-six role and a spot on the second power-play unit for the Avalanche to begin the season. The 34-year-old winger's biggest challenge will be staying healthy -- he's missed at least 11 games in four of the last five campaigns, and at least 20 games in three of those years. Schwartz can contribute around a 40-point pace if he stays in the lineup, though the move from Seattle to Colorado could also give his offense a boost.