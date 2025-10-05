Middleton was placed on waivers by the Avalanche, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports Sunday.

Middleton spent the majority of last year up at the NHL level, playing 41 NHL games against just 17 games with AHL Colorado. After Sunday's move, the 27-year-old seems primed to start the season at least in the AHL, but he should be one of the team's first call-up options on the blue line.