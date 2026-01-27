default-cbs-image
Middleton was summoned from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

Middleton has two goals and nine points in 39 AHL appearances this campaign. He will probably make his 2025-26 debut with the Avalanche against Ottawa on Wednesday. Middleton had two assists, 44 shots on goal, 37 blocked shots and 69 hits in 41 games for Colorado during the 2024-25 NHL regular season.

