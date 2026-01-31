Middleton was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Saturday.

Middleton recorded two hits in 8:55 of ice time in Colorado's 5-0 win over Detroit on Saturday, and his reassignment comes after the conclusion of that game. That brings the Avalanche down to five healthy defensemen on the active roster, so unlessDevon Toews (upper body) is ready to return for Monday's rematch against the Red Wings, the Avalanche will probably need to recall a blueliner before that game.