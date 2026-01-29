Middleton logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

This was Middleton's first NHL outing of the season to go with nine points in 39 AHL appearances. The 27-year-old defenseman logged 10:23 of ice time on the third pairing. Middleton was limited to two assists in 41 regular-season outings for the Avalanche in 2024-25, and his stay on the NHL roster could be a short one, as the team has often rotated players in depth roles this year.