Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Back in NHL during stoppage

It's unfortunate for the entire league and its fans that the NHL had to suspend the season, but it's probably particularly hard on Connauton, who was just promoted back to the Avalanche in early March. Connauton played in three games prior to the stoppage and posted two shots and a minus-2 rating. The 30-year-old has one goal and eight points with a minus-4 rating in his last 54 NHL games.