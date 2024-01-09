O'Connor scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Bruins.

O'Connor has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 27-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last eight contests while remaining firmly in a middle-six role. He's at 15 points, 54 shots on net, 29 hits, 27 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 39 appearances. O'Connor is on track for his first 30-point season, so he may have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.