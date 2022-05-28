O'Connor notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

O'Connor set up Darren Helm's tally with 5.6 seconds left in the third period. That clinched the game and the series for the Avalanche, who are set to face the Oilers in the Western Conference Finals. Through seven playoff outings, O'Connor's been limited to two points while adding seven shots on net, nine hits and a plus-2 rating in a fourth-line role.