O'Connor (lower body) was deemed day-to-day Sunday, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Head coach Jared Bednar shared that O'Connor is currently day-to-day with a lower-body injury, which puts his status up in the air for Colorado's regular-season opener. The 30-year-old forward scored a big goal in the team's first game of the 2026 postseason, but he missed the majority of the 2025-26 campaign while recovering from hip surgery. While his roster spot isn't guaranteed, O'Connor has been a reliable depth winger for the Avs since the 2021-22 campaign, which gives him a strong case to make the Opening Night roster.